Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Is Currently -202.4 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.58, to imply an increase of 7.19% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The CZOO share’s 52-week high remains $13.85, putting it -202.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.72. The company has a valuation of $3.11B, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

After registering a 7.19% upside in the latest session, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.50 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 7.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and -6.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.19%. Short interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) saw shorts transact 9.82 million shares and set a 9.54 days time to cover.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cazoo Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Cazoo Group Ltd insiders hold 14.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 146.73% of the shares at 172.11% float percentage. In total, 146.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Catalyst Group Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 34.43 million shares (or 30.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $267.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 32.47 million shares, or about 29.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $252.32 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Global Insight Port holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 5.13 million.