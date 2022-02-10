Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s traded shares stood at 77.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.77, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $1.5 in intraday trading. The PTON share’s 52-week high remains $155.52, putting it -301.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.81. The company has a valuation of $12.49B, with average of 27.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.35 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.21%, and 12.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.42%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.08, implying an increase of 12.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTON has been trading -54.76% off suggested target high and 38.1% from its likely low.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peloton Interactive Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares are -65.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -360.94% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -811.10% this quarter before falling -666.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 26 analysts is $1.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 billion.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peloton Interactive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Peloton Interactive Inc. insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.91% of the shares at 80.20% float percentage. In total, 78.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.19 million shares (or 10.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.45 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.29 million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.94 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 10.5 million shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $913.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.22 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 628.21 million.