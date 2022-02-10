Boom Or Bust: What Are GDS Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDS) Future Prospects?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares stood at 3.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.41, to imply an increase of 19.06% or $7.43 in intraday trading. The GDS share’s 52-week high remains $116.76, putting it -151.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.95. The company has a valuation of $7.96B, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GDS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

After registering a 19.06% upside in the last session, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.16 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 19.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.30%, and 3.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.59%. Short interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw shorts transact 13.8 million shares and set a 11.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $498.67, implying an increase of 90.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $304.91 and $656.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GDS has been trading -1315.43% off suggested target high and -556.99% from its likely low.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GDS Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are -20.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -34.72% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.60% this quarter before jumping 80.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $338.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $357.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $253.61 million and $266.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.50% before jumping 34.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -29.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.57% annually.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GDS Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.59% of the shares at 61.29% float percentage. In total, 60.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $896.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 12 West Capital Management, LP with 8.19 million shares, or about 4.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $463.51 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 87.1 million.