BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -20.96% Year-To-Date

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s traded shares stood at 2.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.47, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The BB share’s 52-week high remains $20.17, putting it -170.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.13. The company has a valuation of $4.20B, with average of 8.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for BlackBerry Limited (BB), translating to a mean rating of 3.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give BB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the latest session, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.55 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.27%, and -16.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.19, implying an increase of 18.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BB has been trading -167.74% off suggested target high and 39.76% from its likely low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BlackBerry Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares are -28.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -172.22% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -450.00% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $177.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $208 million.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BlackBerry Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

BlackBerry Limited insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.08% of the shares at 40.52% float percentage. In total, 40.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.72 million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $454.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 41.22 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $401.08 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlackBerry Limited (BB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 12.44 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.98 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 97.06 million.