Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 4.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 7.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.69, to imply an increase of 8.82% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $30.68, putting it -554.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.37. The company has a valuation of $279.01M, with average of 3.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a 8.82% upside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.73 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.40%, and -12.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 66.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTBT has been trading -198.51% off suggested target high and -198.51% from its likely low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bit Digital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares are -68.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 700.00% against 12.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $29.8 million.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders hold 16.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.73% of the shares at 30.76% float percentage. In total, 25.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.22 million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 4.22 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $30.48 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.83 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 7.94 million.