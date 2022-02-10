Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $247.48, to imply an increase of 4.77% or $11.27 in intraday trading. The BILL share’s 52-week high remains $348.49, putting it -40.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $128.00. The company has a valuation of $18.66B, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

After registering a 4.77% upside in the last session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 247.94 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 4.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.01%, and 23.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.67%. Short interest in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw shorts transact 7.42 million shares and set a 3.52 days time to cover.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bill.com Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are 24.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -383.33% against -3.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -500.00% this quarter before falling -1,050.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 126.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $130.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.05 million.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bill.com Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.69% of the shares at 103.72% float percentage. In total, 98.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.82 million shares (or 10.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.89 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.49 million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.27 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3.44 million shares. This is just over 3.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $918.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.72 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 725.0 million.