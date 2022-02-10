At $16.36 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Is Worth A Gamble

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.36, to imply an increase of 1.80% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The VET share’s 52-week high remains $16.98, putting it -3.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.00. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with average of 2.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

After registering a 1.80% upside in the latest session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.98 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 1.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.50%, and 14.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.64%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $394.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $359.65 million.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Vermilion Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.16% of the shares at 27.81% float percentage. In total, 27.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.77 million shares (or 2.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 3.06 million shares, or about 1.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $30.29 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 1.96 million shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 13.88 million.