Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Up 27.16% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -40.04% – Here’s What To Do Now

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.43, to imply a decrease of -0.82% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ALHC share’s 52-week high remains $28.59, putting it -239.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.14. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALHC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) trade information

After registering a -0.82% downside in the last session, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.73 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.77%, and -16.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.04%. Short interest in Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) saw shorts transact 2.98 million shares and set a 2.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.44, implying an increase of 62.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALHC has been trading -232.15% off suggested target high and -113.52% from its likely low.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $269.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330.66 million.

ALHC Dividends

Alignment Healthcare Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alignment Healthcare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s Major holders

Alignment Healthcare Inc. insiders hold 6.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.96% of the shares at 81.44% float percentage. In total, 75.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 76.33 million shares (or 40.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Warburg Pincus LLC with 24.8 million shares, or about 13.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $396.35 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.74 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.73 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 74.15 million.