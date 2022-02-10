After This Week’s 7.48% Gain In DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), We Just Learned Something New

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 18.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.42, to imply an increase of 5.88% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $74.38, putting it -217.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.41. The company has a valuation of $17.58B, with an average of 33.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a 5.88% upside in the last session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.45 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.48%, and -10.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.74%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 38.41 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.41, implying an increase of 53.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG has been trading -348.33% off suggested target high and 1.79% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DraftKings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are -55.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.43% against 8.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.20% this quarter before jumping 34.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 105.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $442.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $439.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $322.22 million and $312.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.30% before jumping 40.80% in the following quarter.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DraftKings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 7.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.65% of the shares at 67.70% float percentage. In total, 62.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.72 million shares (or 6.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.75 million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $951.23 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 10.86 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $506.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.96 million, or 1.96% of the shares, all valued at about 383.58 million.