After This Week’s -11.87% Loss In Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR), We Just Learned Something New

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.73, to imply an increase of 2.18% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The AR share’s 52-week high remains $22.03, putting it -11.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.90. The company has a valuation of $6.05B, with average of 7.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

After registering a 2.18% upside in the latest session, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.69 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.87%, and 0.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.34%.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are 39.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 373.21% against -7.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,400.00% this quarter before jumping 72.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.31 billion and $1.2 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.50% before jumping 22.80% in the following quarter.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders hold 10.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.73% of the shares at 86.55% float percentage. In total, 77.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.08 million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $490.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.81 million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $485.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.57 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.84 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 120.06 million.