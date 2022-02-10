After Falling -2.41% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL)?

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The GPL share’s 52-week high remains $1.16, putting it -480.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $92.71M, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2096 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.41%, and -6.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.62%. Short interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) saw shorts transact 2.23 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.63, implying an increase of 68.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $0.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPL has been trading -250.0% off suggested target high and -150.0% from its likely low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $43.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.2 million.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Great Panther Mining Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.55% of the shares at 13.57% float percentage. In total, 13.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.26 million shares (or 4.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ruffer LLP with 10.05 million shares, or about 2.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.62 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 18.34 million shares. This is just over 4.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.31 million, or 1.64% of the shares, all valued at about 3.23 million.