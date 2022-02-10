Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply an increase of 16.57% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AEZS share’s 52-week high remains $2.85, putting it -578.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $48.52M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

After registering a 16.57% upside in the last session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4230 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 16.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.77%, and 18.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.18%. Short interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw shorts transact 3.61 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 79.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEZS has been trading -376.19% off suggested target high and -376.19% from its likely low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aeterna Zentaris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) shares are -41.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 93.30% this quarter before falling -300.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $600k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $700k.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.99% of the shares at 4.00% float percentage. In total, 3.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.41 million shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.34 million shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 91492.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54209.0