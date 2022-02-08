Home  »  Company   »  Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock Could Make A -300...

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock Could Make A -300.0% Loss

In the last trading session, 8.1 million Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $278.06M. ZOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -870.0% off its 52-week high of $2.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Zomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 14.41 million.

Analysts gave the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ZOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zomedica Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.12%, with the 5-day performance at -3.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is -6.66% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZOM’s forecast low is $1.20 with $1.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Zomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $1.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Zomedica Corp. earnings to increase by 75.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of Zomedica Corp. shares while 14.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.00%. There are 14.61% institutions holding the Zomedica Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 38.37% of the shares, roughly 41.45 million ZOM shares worth $21.7 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 21.10% or 22.8 million shares worth $11.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. With 26.21 million shares estimated at $13.72 million under it, the former controlled 24.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF held about 15.93% of the shares, roughly 17.21 million shares worth around $9.01 million.

