Will Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 13.65 million Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at $0.11 or 11.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.22M. MARK’s last price was a discount, traded about -583.67% off its 52-week high of $6.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 25.51% up since then. When we look at Remark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.
Analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MARK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Remark Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.
Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information
Instantly MARK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 11.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.18%, with the 5-day performance at 13.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is -4.87% down.
Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 168.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.27 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Remark Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $11.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.65 million and $4.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 174.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 142.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Remark Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 69.10%.
MARK Dividends
Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.
Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.69% of Remark Holdings Inc. shares while 19.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.12%. There are 19.75% institutions holding the Remark Holdings Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.03% of the shares, roughly 4.24 million MARK shares worth $4.45 million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.85% or 4.05 million shares worth $4.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $2.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $1.37 million.