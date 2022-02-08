Why To Invest In AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.46 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68B. ABCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -460.57% off its 52-week high of $53.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.42, which suggests the last value was 21.56% up since then. When we look at AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.75 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.85%, with the 5-day performance at 5.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -21.75% down.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AbCellera Biologics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.60% over the past 6 months, a 13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AbCellera Biologics Inc. will fall -59.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $120.31 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $76.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $207.91 million and $202.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -62.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 11.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.25% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares while 43.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.56%. There are 43.63% institutions holding the AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 19.82 million ABCL shares worth $397.22 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 11.86 million shares worth $237.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 6.33 million shares estimated at $126.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 5.41 million shares worth around $108.39 million.