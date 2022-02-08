Why Should You Invest In Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)?

In the last trading session, 3.14 million Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.66. With the company’s per share price at $14.41 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.50B. BE’s last price was a discount, traded about -211.94% off its 52-week high of $44.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.55, which suggests the last value was 12.91% up since then. When we look at Bloom Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.81 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.29%, with the 5-day performance at -4.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is -25.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.05 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloom Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.62% over the past 6 months, a 17.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloom Energy Corporation will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $308.8 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Bloom Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $258.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.39 million and $194.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Bloom Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 57.40%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares while 75.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.87%. There are 75.88% institutions holding the Bloom Energy Corporation stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.83% of the shares, roughly 20.43 million BE shares worth $382.4 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 14.0 million shares worth $262.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.91 million shares estimated at $190.9 million under it, the former controlled 6.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $69.29 million.