Why On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.89 million On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $28.50 changed hands at $0.72 or 2.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.56B. ONON’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.04% off its 52-week high of $55.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.82, which suggests the last value was 19.93% up since then. When we look at On Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Analysts gave the On Holding AG (ONON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ONON as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. On Holding AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.99 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.62%, with the 5-day performance at 8.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -14.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONON’s forecast low is $35.28 with $51.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.79% for it to hit the projected low.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.83% of On Holding AG shares while 43.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.21%.