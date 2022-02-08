When Will Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 18.04 million Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.22. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.11M. FAMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1135.0% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Farmmi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 36.48 million.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Instantly FAMI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2200 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.97%, with the 5-day performance at -5.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -17.50% down.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Farmmi Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.50%.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 25.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.36% of Farmmi Inc. shares while 6.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.76%. There are 6.53% institutions holding the Farmmi Inc. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million FAMI shares worth $0.48 million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 0.2 million shares worth $91112.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 0.1 million shares estimated at $37607.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.