What Is The Performance Outlook For Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ: DCFC) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 4.19 million Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.57 changing hands around $3.73 or 54.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. DCFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.07% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 39.26% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 830.08K.

Analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (DCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DCFC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.81.

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.42 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 54.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.39%, with the 5-day performance at -12.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -29.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DCFC’s forecast low is $10.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $35 million.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.28% of Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares shares while 27.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.33%. There are 27.07% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited Ordinary Shares stock share, with Dupont Capital Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 69996.0 DCFC shares worth $0.7 million.