What Is The Performance Outlook For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 3.32 million Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.25 changed hands at $1.02 or 12.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $981.52M. ADGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -752.11% off its 52-week high of $78.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.92, which suggests the last value was 46.81% up since then. When we look at Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.45 million.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Instantly ADGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.93 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 12.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.41%, with the 5-day performance at 28.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) is 51.14% up.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.50% of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares while 65.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.57%. There are 65.37% institutions holding the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 16.69 million ADGI shares worth $704.89 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 5.38 million shares worth $227.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $86.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $50.64 million.