What Is The Performance Outlook For Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 3.32 million Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.25 changed hands at $1.02 or 12.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $981.52M. ADGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -752.11% off its 52-week high of $78.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.92, which suggests the last value was 46.81% up since then. When we look at Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.45 million.
Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information
Instantly ADGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.93 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 12.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.41%, with the 5-day performance at 28.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) is 51.14% up.
ADGI Dividends
Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.50% of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares while 65.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 140.57%. There are 65.37% institutions holding the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 16.69 million ADGI shares worth $704.89 million.
Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 5.38 million shares worth $227.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $86.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $50.64 million.