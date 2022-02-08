Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 11.09 million Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.44 changing hands around $1.11 or 1.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $223.88B. WFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.74% off its 52-week high of $58.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.77, which suggests the last value was 47.35% up since then. When we look at Wells Fargo & Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.65 million.

Analysts gave the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WFC as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 58.75 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.49%, with the 5-day performance at 6.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 6.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WFC’s forecast low is $50.10 with $72.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wells Fargo & Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.84% over the past 6 months, a -21.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wells Fargo & Company will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.77 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $17.6 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.93 billion and $18.06 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Wells Fargo & Company earnings to decrease by -89.80%.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 14. The 1.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.44 per year.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company shares while 73.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.57%. There are 73.50% institutions holding the Wells Fargo & Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.10% of the shares, roughly 332.44 million WFC shares worth $15.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 294.9 million shares worth $13.69 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 116.04 million shares estimated at $5.39 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 87.7 million shares worth around $4.07 billion.