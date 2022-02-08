Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $32.20 changed hands at -$0.91 or -2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.60B. WRBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.27% off its 52-week high of $60.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.16, which suggests the last value was 6.34% up since then. When we look at Warby Parker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.
Analysts gave the Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WRBY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Warby Parker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.
Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) trade information
Instantly WRBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.26 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.84%, with the 5-day performance at -13.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) is -24.04% down.
Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $135.3 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Warby Parker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $176.14 million.
The 2022 estimates are for Warby Parker Inc. earnings to increase by 2.80%.
WRBY Dividends
Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.
Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.55% of Warby Parker Inc. shares while 68.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.40%. There are 68.15% institutions holding the Warby Parker Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.59% of the shares, roughly 17.64 million WRBY shares worth $935.97 million.
Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.37% or 15.13 million shares worth $802.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $313.03 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $129.62 million.