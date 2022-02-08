Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 2.11 million Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $5.11 changed hands at $0.23 or 4.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $292.91M. VTNR’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.23% off its 52-week high of $14.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 77.69% up since then. When we look at Vertex Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VTNR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertex Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.12 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.80%, with the 5-day performance at 23.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is 2.82% up.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertex Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.85% over the past 6 months, a 75.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertex Energy Inc. will rise 107.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vertex Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $490.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.07 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Vertex Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -142.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.93% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares while 26.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.95%. There are 26.27% institutions holding the Vertex Energy Inc. stock share, with Trellus Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.52% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million VTNR shares worth $11.66 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 2.2 million shares worth $11.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $5.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $3.04 million.