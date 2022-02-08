uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 6.06 million uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.81 changing hands around $0.34 or 23.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.69M. UCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -684.53% off its 52-week high of $14.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 25.41% up since then. When we look at uCloudlink Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 181.14K.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

Instantly UCL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 23.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.77%, with the 5-day performance at -19.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) is -39.21% down.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the uCloudlink Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.97% over the past 6 months, a -19.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.55 million.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of uCloudlink Group Inc. shares while 22.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.18%. There are 22.16% institutions holding the uCloudlink Group Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 20890.0 UCL shares worth $90871.0.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 17733.0 shares worth $77138.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 4076.0 shares estimated at $10842.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.