Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.86 changed hands at $0.34 or 6.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.19B. TUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -371.84% off its 52-week high of $27.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.49, which suggests the last value was 23.38% up since then. When we look at Tuya Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.89 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 6.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.24%, with the 5-day performance at 5.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is 19.11% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.33 days.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.45 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tuya Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $91.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Tuya Inc. earnings to increase by 9.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.30% per year.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Tuya Inc. shares while 11.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.95%.