TIGR Stock: More Upside For UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)?

In the last trading session, 2.43 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.04 changed hands at -$0.13 or -3.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $587.78M. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -852.97% off its 52-week high of $38.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 10.64% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information
Instantly TIGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.49 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -3.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.72%, with the 5-day performance at -5.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -6.91% down.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $47.24 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.60%.
The 2022 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to increase by 297.60%.
TIGR Dividends
UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.75% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 20.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.14%. There are 20.82% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.32% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million TIGR shares worth $34.79 million.
Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.82% or 2.57 million shares worth $27.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $5.03 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.93 million.