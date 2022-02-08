Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.12M. SRGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -427.42% off its 52-week high of $3.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 1.61% up since then. When we look at Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Instantly SRGA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7149 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.87%, with the 5-day performance at -9.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) is -18.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Surgalign Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.80% over the past 6 months, a 13.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Surgalign Holdings Inc. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.14 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $21.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.19 million and $23.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -23.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.59%. The 2022 estimates are for Surgalign Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 26.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.82% of Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares while 40.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.37%. There are 40.01% institutions holding the Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock share, with Krensavage Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.55% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million SRGA shares worth $6.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 4.68 million shares worth $5.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.25 million shares estimated at $4.63 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $3.2 million.