Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Archer Aviation Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.06 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $663.90M. ACHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -507.84% off its 52-week high of $18.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.69, which suggests the last value was 12.09% up since then. When we look at Archer Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.27 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.34%, with the 5-day performance at -2.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is -39.29% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACHR’s forecast low is $5.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -390.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -79.74% for it to hit the projected low.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.67% of Archer Aviation Inc. shares while 24.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.92%. There are 24.90% institutions holding the Archer Aviation Inc. stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.42% of the shares, roughly 8.52 million ACHR shares worth $75.64 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.65% or 5.74 million shares worth $50.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 9.79 million shares estimated at $60.29 million under it, the former controlled 6.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million shares worth around $43.44 million.