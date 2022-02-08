SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.25 million SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.00M. SOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -2201.45% off its 52-week high of $15.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 18.84% up since then. When we look at SOS Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.83 million.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.98%, with the 5-day performance at 6.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -14.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.24 days.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOS Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $22.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for SOS Limited earnings to increase by 106.80%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of SOS Limited shares while 5.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.58%. There are 5.58% institutions holding the SOS Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.91% of the shares, roughly 3.49 million SOS shares worth $7.43 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 2.04 million shares worth $4.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 1.74 million shares estimated at $3.93 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $1.92 million.