Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -89.32 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.41 changing hands around $0.71 or 2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.19B. SONO’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.33% off its 52-week high of $44.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.46, which suggests the last value was 18.74% up since then. When we look at Sonos Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the Sonos Inc. (SONO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SONO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonos Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.92.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Instantly SONO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.20 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.76%, with the 5-day performance at 1.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is -10.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SONO’s forecast low is $37.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonos Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.02% over the past 6 months, a -27.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonos Inc. will fall -8.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $650.93 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Sonos Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $340.1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Sonos Inc. earnings to increase by 717.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.00% per year.

SONO Dividends

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of Sonos Inc. shares while 80.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.37%. There are 80.59% institutions holding the Sonos Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 11.64 million SONO shares worth $376.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.21% or 10.44 million shares worth $337.71 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.53 million shares estimated at $114.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $101.5 million.