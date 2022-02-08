Should You Invest In ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $5.94 changed hands at $0.52 or 9.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $402.44M. PRQR’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.26% off its 52-week high of $9.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.13, which suggests the last value was 30.47% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.00K.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.99 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 9.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.84%, with the 5-day performance at 8.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is -17.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.26% over the past 6 months, a 3.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will rise 35.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $470k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $318.9k and $540k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings to increase by 32.40%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.74% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares while 65.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.49%. There are 65.96% institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 6.44 million PRQR shares worth $53.93 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 5.35 million shares worth $44.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 3.55 million shares estimated at $27.42 million under it, the former controlled 7.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $9.7 million.