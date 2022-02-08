SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.26 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.67 changed hands at $0.82 or 1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.13B. S’s last price was a discount, traded about -79.83% off its 52-week high of $78.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.90, which suggests the last value was 17.79% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended S as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 46.94 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.51%, with the 5-day performance at -2.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, S’s forecast low is $42.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.82% for it to hit the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.66 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $68.02 million.

The 2022 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -53.60%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 07.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of SentinelOne Inc. shares while 218.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 220.13%. There are 218.76% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 82.64% of the shares, roughly 34.44 million S shares worth $1.85 billion.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 64.09% or 26.71 million shares worth $1.43 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 3.94 million shares estimated at $210.88 million under it, the former controlled 9.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 9.04% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $201.95 million.