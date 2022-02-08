SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) Shares Declined By -13.29% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 5.81 million SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.22M. SEAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -177.42% off its 52-week high of $3.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 46.77% up since then. When we look at SeaChange International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.05 million.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Instantly SEAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 5.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.50%, with the 5-day performance at -0.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is -13.29% down.

SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SeaChange International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.89% over the past 6 months, a 61.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SeaChange International Inc. will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SeaChange International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $6.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.12 million and $4.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for SeaChange International Inc. earnings to decrease by -138.90%.

SEAC Dividends

SeaChange International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15.

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.47% of SeaChange International Inc. shares while 18.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.15%. There are 18.87% institutions holding the SeaChange International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.48% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million SEAC shares worth $1.81 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 0.76 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $1.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.59 million.