Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.90 changed hands at -$0.3 or -5.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $850.79M. ROVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.16% off its 52-week high of $15.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.84, which suggests the last value was 1.22% up since then. When we look at Rover Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 821.33K.
Analysts gave the Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ROVR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rover Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.
Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information
Instantly ROVR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.70 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.74%, with the 5-day performance at -24.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) is -45.49% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ROVR’s forecast low is $10.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -267.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -104.08% for it to hit the projected low.
Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.72 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rover Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $32.33 million.
ROVR Dividends
Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.
Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.42% of Rover Group Inc. shares while 50.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.56%. There are 50.73% institutions holding the Rover Group Inc. stock share, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.62% of the shares, roughly 27.4 million ROVR shares worth $372.38 million.
Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.24% or 9.2 million shares worth $125.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.96 million shares estimated at $13.03 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $10.64 million.