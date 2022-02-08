Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 14.96 million Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s per share price at $21.46 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.07B. PLUG’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.63% off its 52-week high of $69.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.51, which suggests the last value was 18.41% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.01 million.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 23.10 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 0.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.98%, with the 5-day performance at -1.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -14.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.7 days.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.85% over the past 6 months, a -106.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will rise 91.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $158.87 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $153.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $96.3 million and $73.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 108.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -365.80%.

PLUG Dividends

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.20% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 53.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.02%. There are 53.00% institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.57% of the shares, roughly 49.41 million PLUG shares worth $1.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 45.55 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 16.26 million shares estimated at $415.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 12.96 million shares worth around $331.07 million.