Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 25.08 million Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.85 changed hands at -$3.36 or -6.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $300.80B. PFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.79% off its 52-week high of $61.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.36, which suggests the last value was 33.08% up since then. When we look at Pfizer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.81 million.

Analysts gave the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended PFE as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pfizer Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $8.03.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 54.13 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -6.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is -2.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PFE’s forecast low is $49.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pfizer Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.72% over the past 6 months, a 88.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $219.22 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Pfizer Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $242.09 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Pfizer Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.33% per year.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 08. The 3.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.67 per year.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares while 67.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.46%. There are 67.43% institutions holding the Pfizer Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.19% of the shares, roughly 459.94 million PFE shares worth $19.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 410.83 million shares worth $17.67 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 158.44 million shares estimated at $6.81 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 117.74 million shares worth around $5.06 billion.