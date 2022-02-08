Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 10.94 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.18 changed hands at -$0.38 or -2.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $84.04B. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.68% off its 52-week high of $14.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.82, which suggests the last value was 48.25% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 29.95 million.

Analysts gave the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PBR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.75.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.76 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 25.21% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PBR’s forecast low is $11.60 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will fall -7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,525.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.57 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $23.22 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.89 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 69.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to decrease by -76.30%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 15.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 15.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 20.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.37%. There are 20.37% institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 173.39 million PBR shares worth $1.79 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.57% or 95.77 million shares worth $990.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 38.45 million shares estimated at $377.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 32.32 million shares worth around $334.15 million.