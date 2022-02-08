Performance Report And Forecasts For Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.38 changed hands at -$0.15 or -2.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $982.20M. SLDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -132.76% off its 52-week high of $14.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 12.07% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLDP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Solid Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.92 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.00%, with the 5-day performance at -4.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -23.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLDP’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -103.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Solid Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -668.90%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.99% of Solid Power Inc. shares while 19.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.02%. There are 19.85% institutions holding the Solid Power Inc. stock share, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million SLDP shares worth $33.89 million.

Magnetar Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 3.03 million shares worth $30.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund. With 76000.0 shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $0.4 million.