Performance Report And Forecasts For Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG)

In the latest trading session, 4.83 million Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.33 changing hands around $5.21 or 14.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.53B. HOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.96% off its 52-week high of $52.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.12, which suggests the last value was 22.28% up since then. When we look at Harley-Davidson Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Analysts gave the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HOG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Instantly HOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 41.35 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 14.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.17%, with the 5-day performance at 4.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is -7.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOG’s forecast low is $40.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harley-Davidson Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.09% over the past 6 months, a 36,100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harley-Davidson Inc. will rise 39.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $663.24 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Harley-Davidson Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $530.96 million and $1.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.28%. The 2022 estimates are for Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.10% per year.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22. The 1.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares while 95.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.42%. There are 95.78% institutions holding the Harley-Davidson Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 13.88 million HOG shares worth $508.16 million.

Boston Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.89% or 13.68 million shares worth $500.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.4 million shares estimated at $161.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 4.37 million shares worth around $159.84 million.

