Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.2 million Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $12.66 changed hands at -$0.38 or -2.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.51B. BTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.64% off its 52-week high of $19.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 79.38% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BTU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Peabody Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.97.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.40 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.72%, with the 5-day performance at 17.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 11.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTU’s forecast low is $10.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -97.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.61% over the past 6 months, a 95.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peabody Energy Corporation will rise 173.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 229.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.08 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Peabody Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $798.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $737.2 million and $667.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -818.60%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares while 69.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.42%. There are 69.61% institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corporation stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.29% of the shares, roughly 27.12 million BTU shares worth $401.18 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 5.99 million shares worth $88.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.5 million shares estimated at $53.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $35.93 million.