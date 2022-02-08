Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.51 changed hands at -$0.92 or -2.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.49B. OVV’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.88% off its 52-week high of $43.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.84, which suggests the last value was 52.32% up since then. When we look at Ovintiv Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) trade information

Instantly OVV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.02 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -2.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.97%, with the 5-day performance at 4.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is 6.28% up.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ovintiv Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 67.00% over the past 6 months, a 1,385.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ovintiv Inc. will rise 175.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.07 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Ovintiv Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.53 billion and $1.63 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Ovintiv Inc. earnings to increase by 1417.10%.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 1.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 1.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Ovintiv Inc. shares while 74.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.05%. There are 74.35% institutions holding the Ovintiv Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 27.25 million OVV shares worth $896.04 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.63% or 22.47 million shares worth $738.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.83 million shares estimated at $454.83 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 7.42 million shares worth around $244.07 million.