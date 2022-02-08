Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 9.04 million Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.77 changed hands at $0.41 or 5.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.23B. NU’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.53% off its 52-week high of $12.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.40, which suggests the last value was 17.63% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.12 million.

Analysts gave the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NU as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.90 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 5.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.16%, with the 5-day performance at 4.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -18.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NU’s forecast low is $7.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -105.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $401.01 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nu Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $443.62 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Nu Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -32.60%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.13% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares while 33.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.58%.