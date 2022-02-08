Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.07 changed hands at $0.24 or 2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. NVTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.36% off its 52-week high of $22.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.56, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVTS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.52 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -25.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVTS’s forecast low is $20.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.4 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.76 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.80%.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.76% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares while 18.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.19%. There are 18.39% institutions holding the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Tudor Investment Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 16965.0 NVTS shares worth $0.17 million.