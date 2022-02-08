My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MYSZ Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.42M. MYSZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -725.0% off its 52-week high of $2.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at My Size Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the My Size Inc. (MYSZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. My Size Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4011 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.48%, with the 5-day performance at -12.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -28.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MYSZ’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the My Size Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.73% over the past 6 months, a 9.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.50% of My Size Inc. shares while 15.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.46%. There are 15.85% institutions holding the My Size Inc. stock share, with Truist Financial Corp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million MYSZ shares worth $0.75 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 38806.0 shares worth $53164.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.