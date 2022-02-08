MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.14 million MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $37.57 changed hands at $1.74 or 4.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.29B. MP’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.15% off its 52-week high of $53.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.18, which suggests the last value was 38.3% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 41.65 on Monday, 02/07/22 added 4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.28%, with the 5-day performance at -5.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is -17.08% down.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MP Materials Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.01% over the past 6 months, a 192.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MP Materials Corp. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.42 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MP Materials Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $88.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.18 million and $59.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 97.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.90%.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 24.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.13% of MP Materials Corp. shares while 69.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.60%. There are 69.26% institutions holding the MP Materials Corp. stock share, with JHL Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 23.59% of the shares, roughly 41.93 million MP shares worth $1.35 billion.

QVT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.32% or 20.13 million shares worth $648.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $89.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $78.56 million.