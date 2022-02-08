Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $101.00 changed hands at -$19.7 or -16.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.55B. MRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.31% off its 52-week high of $214.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $106.14, which suggests the last value was -5.09% down since then. When we look at Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 553.80K.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Instantly MRTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 124.81 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -16.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.72%, with the 5-day performance at 1.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is -11.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.21 days.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mirati Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.56% over the past 6 months, a -33.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. will fall -42.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 447.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $250k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.71 million and $140k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.80%.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares while 99.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.57%. There are 99.46% institutions holding the Mirati Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Avoro Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million MRTX shares worth $884.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 4.14 million shares worth $732.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $232.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $205.01 million.