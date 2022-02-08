Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.88 million Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $196.22M. MILE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1268.46% off its 52-week high of $20.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 11.41% up since then. When we look at Metromile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Instantly MILE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.96%, with the 5-day performance at -10.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -18.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.88% of Metromile Inc. shares while 68.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.40%. There are 68.42% institutions holding the Metromile Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 9.38 million MILE shares worth $33.31 million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 8.0 million shares worth $28.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.7 million shares estimated at $23.79 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $9.47 million.