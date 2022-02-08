MAX Stock Forecast 2022: MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Is Weak With A -213.79% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.11 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $766.44M. MAX’s current price is a discount, trading about -480.76% off its 52-week high of $70.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.13, which suggests the last value was -0.17% down since then. When we look at MediaAlpha Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 287.13K.

Analysts gave the MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MediaAlpha Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Instantly MAX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.66 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.85%, with the 5-day performance at -17.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) is -16.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAX’s forecast low is $16.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -213.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.12% for it to hit the projected low.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MediaAlpha Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.29% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MediaAlpha Inc. will rise 98.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $154.1 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that MediaAlpha Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $164.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $190.21 million and $173.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for MediaAlpha Inc. earnings to decrease by -145.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.20% per year.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.39% of MediaAlpha Inc. shares while 99.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.46%. There are 99.04% institutions holding the MediaAlpha Inc. stock share, with White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 42.99% of the shares, roughly 16.94 million MAX shares worth $316.44 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.78% or 6.61 million shares worth $123.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. With 4.65 million shares estimated at $86.79 million under it, the former controlled 11.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $20.52 million.