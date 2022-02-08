Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) : Investors Should Not Dump MRVI Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $28.33 changed hands at -$1.33 or -4.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.59B. MRVIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -124.32% off its 52-week high of $63.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.16, which suggests the last value was 18.25% up since then. When we look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Analysts gave the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MRVI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.87 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -4.48% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.21%, with the 5-day performance at 2.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) is -11.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRVIâ€™s forecast low is $47.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -129.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -65.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -44.06% over the past 6 months, a -11.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. will rise 192.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 174.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $208.09 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $209.43 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $98.35 million and $138.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 111.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.80% per year.

MRVI Dividends

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. shares while 101.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.42%. There are 101.19% institutions holding the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.49% of the shares, roughly 21.68 million MRVI shares worth $1.06 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.61% or 17.89 million shares worth $877.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.16 million shares estimated at $133.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $151.49 million.