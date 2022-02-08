Let’s Jump Into The Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.76 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $749.51M. VLTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.08% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.04, which suggests the last value was 15.13% up since then. When we look at Volta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.
Analysts gave the Volta Inc. (VLTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VLTA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Volta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.
Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information
Instantly VLTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.36 on Monday, 02/07/22 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.15%, with the 5-day performance at -3.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) is -25.04% down.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLTA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -278.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.06% for it to hit the projected low.
Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.93 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Volta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $16.79 million.
The 2022 estimates are for Volta Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.90%.
VLTA Dividends
Volta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.
Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.36% of Volta Inc. shares while 16.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.79%. There are 16.80% institutions holding the Volta Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.39 million VLTA shares worth $29.36 million.
FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 2.84 million shares worth $24.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 1.09 million shares estimated at $9.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $7.17 million.